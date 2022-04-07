Kim Kardashian reveals how mother Kris Jenner influenced her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has spoken candidly about her divorce from Kanye West and how her mother, Kris Jenner, helped her focus on being happy after the separation.

Kardashian discussed how she’s put her happiness first since her split from West, also known as Ye, in a preview of her interview for Hoda Kotb’s podcast, Making Space, which airs next week.

“I think for once I was like, I want to really choose my happiness over anything and my peace of mind,” she explained. “Like, something just stuck out to me.”

According to the Skims founder, when she was in her “bad relationships,” her mother continued to encourage her to find “peace of mind”.

“My mom used to always cry to me when I was in these bad relationships and, you know, college and years ago, and she used to say: ‘All I want for my kids and all I want for you is peace of mind,’” the 41-year-old reality star recalled. “And when I woke up and realised that I didn’t have that, that’s all I was looking for.”

Kardashian also said that seeing her own mother stay in a relationship for “too long” taught her the importance of “finding inner peace”.

“I saw my mom stay in a relationship too long when she wasn’t as happy,” The Kardashians star recalled. “I realised everyone’s going to heal quicker if I just make the move instead of not being my authentic self and not finding my inner peace.”

Regarding her divorce with West, Kardashian said that, while she wished that things had “turned out differently,” it was a “personal strength” for her, as she made her own happiness a priority.

“I think that no matter what, it doesn’t mean that everyone didn’t try, and it doesn’t mean that I don’t wish that it had turned out differently, and there’s nothing more than you’d want for everyone to be happy,” she said.

“But I think it also showed a lot of personal strength for me because I was really a people-pleaser and I wanted everyone else to be happy, that I finally was like: ‘Why am I measuring and trying to make other people happy over myself?’” she continued. “And that takes a lot of strength to do, even if you know that it’ll make your kids upset, as well, for a time period.”

She also acknowledged how important it is to be at peace with herself down the line, as her four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, who she shares with West, will eventually grow up and move out.

Kim Kardashian talks co-parenting children with Kanye West amid divorce (Getty Images)

“One day they’re going to grow up and be out of the house, and it’s just going to be me, and I’m going to have to sit there with my happiness,” she said.

Kardashian has previously opened up about prioritising her happiness, and the role it played in her divorce.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she explained to Vogue last February. “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good.”

“And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you,” she added.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and was ruled legally single at the beginning of last month.

Since the former couple separated, the musician has dated Uncut Gems starJulia Fox, before they broke up in February after two months, while Kardashian is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson.

