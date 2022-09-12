Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Interest In Joining MCU; Marvel Fans Are Having A Ball

Popular American socialite and TV star Kim Kardashian has sent Marvel fans into a frenzy by expressing her interest in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe while opening up about her acting career in a recent interview. While the giant studios has announced a couple of new projects at the San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo, Marvel fans are now busy trying to figure out a character perfect for Kim. But the conversation isn’t as positive as you may think as many Marvel fans seem to be against the idea of the popular TV star joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While a Reddit user sparked off an interesting thread by asking ‘Who to cast Kim Kardashian as in the MCU?’, many MCU fans reacted to the question with quirky opinions. With a few suggesting, that Kim makes a small cameo like her ex Pete Davidson, the thread surely did get MCU fans quite excited. Check out a few reactions here:

The entire episode began when Kim in a recent interaction with Interview Magazine, Kim opened up about her acting career. “Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to,” Kim said.

Furthermore, the popular socialite also talked about her upcoming project ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ and said, “My kids love ‘Paw Patrol,’ so it makes me so proud that I’m one of the voices. They are so excited.” According to reports, the movie is currently scheduled to release next year in October.

