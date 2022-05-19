Kim Kardashian learned she passed ‘baby bar’ law exam at Red Lobster

This week’s episode of The Kardashians followed Kim Kardashian as she continued her journey to becoming a lawyer while advocating for prison reform.

During the sixth episode of the Hulu series, the Skims founder discovered she had passed the “baby bar” law exam while sitting in the car parking lot of a Red Lobster with her eight-year old daughter, North West. The 41-year-old reality star was joined by friend and publicist Tracy Romulus and her two children, Ryan and Remi.

“I go in the car because if I’m upset, I don’t want to have everyone stare,” Kardashian said during her confessional. “You are only allowed to take the baby bar a certain amount of times. This was the last time I could ever take it so if I don’t [pass], then this law school journey is over for me.”

As Kardashian logged on to the California State Bar website via her phone, her daughter North said a quick prayer while sitting in the backseat.

“Jesus! Please make my mom’s bar exam be good!” North said.

The billionaire business mogul shed tears of joy once she learned she passed the exam. “Is this real?” she asked. “I’m so happy, like, I literally didn’t think I did.”

Once she FaceTimed with her professor Chuck Shonhultz, Kardashian revealed her location.

“I’m at Red Lobster,” she told him through tears. “North won her first basketball game ever and we came to Red Lobster and I’m in the car being like: ‘I can’t wait any longer.’”

Back in December, the 41-year-old reality star shared the news that she passed the exam via Instagram. Kardashian had failed the test three times previously, but passed on her fourth attempt.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” she captioned her post on 13 December. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

The Kardashians star then went on to reflect on her law school journey, writing: “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.

“I failed this exam three times in two years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!”

In the caption, Kardashian then explained that, in California, where she was studying to be a lawyer, the requirement is for students to pass two bar exams.

“In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take two bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate,” she said. “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Kardashian’s journey to becoming a lawyer has been a central focus of The Kardashians. In last week’s episode, the KKW Beauty mogul revealed that she decided to become a lawyer as a big “f*** you” to everyone.

“I think it started off with me just wanting to know more, and me wanting to be able to help more,” she explained in the fifth episode.

“But then it kind of was proving something to me personally. No one’s ever really respected a reality star with a sex tape, and I’ve always had to break through this stigma, and I want to prove this to myself that I can do it.

“And, ultimately, like a huge ‘f*** you’ to everybody too who thought that I can’t grow or move beyond where I was.”

After learning she passed the baby bar exam, Kardashian reflected on the importance of her daughter North being in the car to witness this moment.

“I’m so happy North is here to see this because my kids know that I’ve taken time away from them to study and to see that I never gave up just makes me so happy,” she said. “I can show them by example that you just really can’t give up on something if you want to make it happen, because you can do it no matter what.”

She concluded: “Everyone told me this was the impossible way and I would never pass this test and I did.”

