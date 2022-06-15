Kim Kardashian Is Facing Internet's Heat After Photos Of Marilyn Monroe's 'Ruined' Iconic Outfit Goes Viral

Kim Kardashian’s infamous Met Gala 2022 outfit continues to trend on social media as a Marilyn Monroe collector posted several photos of the iconic outfit (pre and post Met Gala) and accused the popular socialite of ‘ruining’ the iconic outfit. And while the dress seems to have been ripped, stretched and missing some crystals, Kim now seems to be facing the internet’s heat for ‘permenantly damaging’ the $4.8 million outfit she loaned from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! franchise.

Designed by Jean-Louis for Marilyn Monroe in the 1960s, the outfit became an instant hit when the actress donned it at US President John F Kennedy’s 45th birthday. And now the damanged images of the iconic outfit has left many Marilyn Monroe fans enraged, who continue to slam Kim on social media. Here are a few reactions:

These photos of the damage done to Marilyn Monroe’s dress before and after it was worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala… I need to go lay down pic.twitter.com/63QwC8l10J — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) June 13, 2022

Why am I not surprised? I cannot imagine what the people at @Ripleys were thinking about when they let #KimKardashian squeeze herself into this dress. What a disaster. https://t.co/4CjQr2aACJ — Sara (@brightislandusa) June 14, 2022

Kim Kardashian shouldn’t have worn it in the first place. These influencers and their ego’s need to get checked! #KimKardashian#MarilynMonroe https://t.co/YV8PWCRewO — Psaratt (@Sunshineonetwo) June 13, 2022

they really let her ruin a historical artifact for an underwhelming look that wasn’t even on-theme — issa phae (@mizphantasm) June 13, 2022

The news say “seems to be damage” when the dress is completely destroyed 😭 — TricicloBaby (@gabrielcaruso4) June 14, 2022

Taking about the outfit, Kim had shared a couple of photos of herself dressed in the iconic outfit and wrote, “I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis.” She even thanked Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for loaning it to her for her red carpet appearance. “Thank you Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to debut this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since the late Marilyn Monroe wore it. I am forever grateful for this moment,” Kim added.

While the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star made a grand appearance with boyfriend Pete Davidson on the red carpet of Met Gala earlier this year, Kim did change into a replica for the remainder of the event later.

