Kim Kardashian interrupts interview to stop her children from misbehaving

Kim Kardashian was forced to put her recent television interview on a brief pause, as her two sons, Saint and Psalm, started misbehaving during it.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday to promote her newest skincare line, SKNN by Kim, the 41-year-old reality star talked candidly about her hosting experience on Saturday Night Live last October. In the midst of her talking, Fallon chimed in and said that he was “hearing kids”.

In response, Kardashian turned around to look at her two sons and their friend, Remi, and told them to stop making noise.

“Guys, can you stop?” she asked. “This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?”

The camera was then directed towards Remi, Psalm, three, and Saint, six, who were sitting with Kardashian’s nanny. After Fallon greeted the children, the Skims founder continued asking her children to quiet down.

“My two boys are here, and I hear them making so much noise,” she said. “Guys, this is your first time at work with me. Don’t mess this up. Come on.”

Although Kardashian went on with her conversation with Fallon, she later turned to her children again, as she heard them making a commotion, and said: “Guys, seriously. You got to go.”

As Fallon laughed at the mother’s comments, he also noted the children could go hang out backstage if they wanted to instead.

The camera turned towards Kardashian’s guests, while she noted that Psalm had left with his nanny as he was the one who was “being loud”.

Prior to the interview, the KKW Beauty founder had disciplined her children when they appeared on an Instagram Live taken while she was in her car in New York City.

During the video, shared via a fan account, Psalm said “hi” to the camera while Saint said, “hi, weirdos”. In response, Kardashian told Saint to “stop it”.

However, Saint stepped in a second time and said, “if you’re watching this, I hate you,” which prompted his mother to, once again, tell him to “stop it”.

Outside of Saint and Psalm, Kardashian is also mom to two daughters, North, nine, and Chicago, four. She shares her children with ex-husband Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from in February 2021.

Also during her trip to New York City this week Kardashian did an interview on Today where she discussed her children and how they met her current boyfriend Pete Davidson.

According to Kardashian, she had consulted with “a few therapists” and decided not to introduce her children to the 28-year-old comedian until she’d been with him for six months.

“I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker. It’s different for everyone and different things work for different people,”she explained. “But you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible.

