Kim Kardashian denies damaging Marilyn Monroe's dress during Met Gala

Posted on June 22, 2022

Kim Kardashian has publicly denied damaging Marilyn Monroe’s dress as she was walking down the steps at the Met Gala red carpet.

Officials at Scott Fortner’s The Marilyn Monroe Collection recently claimed the dress was damaged during the outing.

However, when asked about the damage allegations during an interview on the TODAY show, Kim shook her head and simply said “no”.

The Hollywood actress wore the iconic crystal-studded gown to sing happy birthday to US president John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
