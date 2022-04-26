Kim Kardashian calls out ‘dumb’ photoshop claims after she’s accused of editing belly button

Kim Kardashian has addressed claims that she photoshopped her recent Instagram photo after fans questioned whether she had accidentally edited her belly button out of her latest post.

On Monday, the Skims founder shared a smiling image of herself posing by the pool dressed in a nude Fits Everybody scoop neck bra with matching high-waisted bottoms from her shapewear line, underneath a pair of sweatpants.

“Sunday in my @skims,” she captioned the Instagram post. The reality star showed off her outfit in the series of photos, but what fans seemed to notice more was that Kardashian’s belly button appeared to be missing from the pictures.

“You forgot to leave in your belly button!” commented one Instagram user.

“Does anyone else think this looks hella edited?” questioned someone else.

Another person commented: “Hell yes it’s edited, she apparently doesn’t have a belly button haha”.

However, the billionaire business mogul appeared to have enough of the photoshop allegations when she took to Instagram on Tuesday to shut down rumours that she edited her belly button out of her Instagram post.

“Come on guys…Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday above a screenshot from a Page Six article.

The fashion designer alluded that her belly button was not pictured because it was covered by her high-waisted Skims underwear. Some Instagram commenters even pointed out a shadow of her navel in the series of photos. Kardashian then used the allleged photoshop blunder to promote her shapewear company.

Kim Kardashian calls out ‘dumb’ photoshop accusations (Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

“Belly button insecurities?! Well…why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did!” she added. “You’re welcome!!!”

Kim Kardashian uses photoshop claims to promote her shapewear line (Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Other fans seemed more interested in the sweatpants Kardashian wore in her photos, and wondered if the baggy black sweats belonged to her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“My favourite pants!!!” commented a close friend to Kardashian, Simone Harouche. “Those are Pete’s sweatpants,” claimed one suspicious fan with the looking eyes emoji, while another said: “In your @skims and ‘his track pants.’”

It wouldn’t be a surprise, considering the SNL cast member has his own pair of Skims from the Boyfriend Collection. During a recent interview with E! News, Kardashian, 41, revealed that the 28-year-old comedian sports the shapewear brand.

“[Pete] has the boyfriend collection,” Kardashian said. “The shirts and T-shirts and underwear. Super comfy. Every guy enjoys it. It’s the most soft and comfy ever.”

While the Hulu reality star has been accused of over-editing her social media posts in the past, this was one of the first times Kardashian has publicly addressed photoshop allegations. In March, Kardashian posed with Davidson for a PDA-filled picture on a carpeted floor, as her boyfriend rested his head in her lap.

Fans noticed that the photo, which was posted to Instagram, appeared slightly different when it was shared to Kardashian’s Twitter. According to screenshots of the since-deleted tweet, the version posted to Kardashian’s Twitter showed the couple sitting on a patterned carpet, rather than the solid beige carpet seen in the photos posted to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s Instagram.

Earlier this month, Kardashian’s shapewear brand also faced backlash over claims it heavily-edited the body of supermodel Tyra Banks in its latest campaign.

“These pics are stunning but Tyra looked so gorgeous naturally and this editing is so bizarre and unnecessary?” one Twitter user wrote after multiple photos from the photoshoot were released.

“Tyra seems to be a victim of extreme photoshop in this one – where did her body go?” another said, responding to an image where Banks is on her hands and knees with her torso hidden while posing next to the other models. Kardashian has not addressed the backlash.

