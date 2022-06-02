Kim Kardashian bought Kris Jenner an Emmy award for her office: ‘Fake it ‘til you make it’

While Kris Jenner has yet to win an Emmy award, at least she can pretend.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on 2 June, Kris Jenner was seen sitting in her office as she prepared to film her first MasterClass episode. In the scene, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick visited the 66-year-old matriarch in her office, but were especially confused by the Emmy award on display behind her.

“Why do you have an Emmy behind you?” the Good American founder asked her mother.

“Well, you know what? You put it out there and it just might happen,” Jenner replied, to which Disick quipped: “Throw an Oscar in there.”

Khloe, 37, questioned whether the Emmy award was fake but Jenner assured her daughter that it was real. “It’s a real Emmy. Kim gave it to me for my 60th birthday,” she said, adding that the SKIMS founder bought the award at an auction.

Although, Jenner did admit that she couldn’t remember who the award first belonged to.

“Oh, so it’s a real Emmy. It’s just not yours,” Khloe clarified.

“Fake it ‘til you make it,” Jenner responded.

The famous family’s first reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, aired its final episode in June 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons of the show. While the longrunning E! series has been a staple of reality television, the show has never won an Emmy award.

Since the premiere of their new Hulu series The Kardashians on 14 April, the Kardashian-Jenner family might be one step closer to securing their Emmy award. Shortly after the premiere, Hulu announced that The Kardashians broke the record for the most-watched series premiere on the platform in the United States.

Throughout the last eight episodes of The Kardashians, fans have seen a “different side” of the family that they were promised. Viewers watched as Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker, and Kim Kardashian sparked her romance with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. Fans have yet to witness the moment Khloe Kardashian learned about Tristan Thompson’s infidelity and paternity scandal, which was captured by cameras in January of this year.

New episodes of The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kim Kardashian bought Kris Jenner an Emmy award for her office: ‘Fake it ‘til you make it’