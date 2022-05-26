Kim Kardashian apologises to her family for the way Kanye West treated them

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian issued an apology to her family for the way Kanye West has treated them over the years.

Kardashian’s apology comes after it was revealed in the seventh episode that her ex-husband – who legally changed his name to Ye – will be releasing a rap song, which Kardashian interpreted to mean “he’s talking mad sh*t about me and probably saying whatever”.

In support of Kardashian, the famous family encouraged the Skims founder to take the high road for the sake of the four children she shares with West.

“We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back. We take it on the chin,” Khloe assured her sister.

“You’re the mother of his kids and have done nothing but be great to him,” Kris Jenner chimed in.

During her confessional, the 66-year-old matriarch explained the importance of her daughters remaining neutral towards their ex partners. “When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us because one day, your kids are gonna read all of it and see all of it,” she said. “And that’s something that everybody has to be really aware of.”

Later on, Kardashian recognised how West’s public comments about her family have hurt the people she loves. “I do recognise the impact that my relationship has had on my family and that I’ve never had the opportunity to just say: ‘I’m sorry, guys,’” she said in her confessional.

As the family gathered around Kardashian’s kitchen table, the billionaire business mogul declared that she will no longer allow her family to be treated poorly by anyone.

“I think that I will never stop being me. Like, all I can do is control how I react to something,” she told them. “I can’t control how he treats me. You know, or how he’s always treated you guys.”

“I protected that for so long but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again,” she added. “I feel, for once in my life, I feel strong. I’m not going to let anyone treat you guys a way, or myself.”

Prior to filing for divorce from West in February 2021, Kardashian’s family was at the center of a series of public outbursts from the rapper, who’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In 2020, he referred to Kardashian as a “white supremacist”, and called his mother-in-law Kris “Kris Jong Un”. In a similar series of tweets, West alleged that Kardashian was trying to “lock him up” in a mental facility. At a South Carolina rally for his 2020 presidential campaign, West also publicly revealed that he and Kardashian considered aborting their first child, now eight-year-old North West.

At the time, Kardashian released a statement about her then husband’s mental health and bipolar disorder diagnosis. Posting on her Instagram story in July 2020, Kardashian wrote: “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.

She said she has never spoken publicly about how this has affected her family at home because she is “very protective of my children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health”.

“But today,” she wrote, “I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

The latest episode of the family’s reality show The Kardashians was filmed December 2021, so it is unclear if cameras were rolling to capture West’s series of posts from last February, which were aimed at Kardashian’s current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

New episodes of The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

