Kim Kardashian And SNL Star Pete Davidson's Rumoured Romance Leaves Fans Confused

Just days after Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their split, the internet has already found its next favourite couple. Actor-comedian Pete Davidson, who recently teamed up with Kim Kardashian on SNL, celebrated his 28th birthday the reality star and a picture of them donning matching outfits has sparked dating rumours. While speculations of the two sharing a bond more than friends had begun making rounds on the internet right after their SNL performance, the two were even papped holding hands on the streets in Palm Springs, California, on Thursday.

‘Wonder Why’ rapper Flavor Flav posted a couple of pictures from Davidson’s birthday party in which the birthday boy could be seen posing for the lens with Kim and her mother Kris Jenner. And within no time, the internet was able to spot the matching outfit worn by the rumoured pair and flooded the microblogging site tweets expressing their excitement. Check out a few here:

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian matching their clothes?!?! The world ain’t ready for this one 😭 pic.twitter.com/Xcbeeg47sq — Kate ❤️ (@ticketstocolson) November 18, 2021

I think Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are cute #changemymind — Kay 🌻 (@kaypdrake) November 18, 2021

i actually am going to cry if kim kardashian is in fact dating pete davidson😩 pls universe that’s not fair, when is it gonna be my turn? — ❀ elisa ❀ (@elisa_taniguchi) November 18, 2021

logging in to see pictures of pete davidson and kim kardashian in matching pajamas pic.twitter.com/J1VQWtMVRk — hayley 💫 (@h4rrysbowtie) November 17, 2021

It’s year 2021 and Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are holding hands in public — Savxo.com (@thesavannahxoxo) November 19, 2021

why does Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating feels like a glitch in the actual reality pic.twitter.com/pKekAri4ms — olia (Taylor’s version) (@howlzearrings) November 18, 2021

Kim Kardashian, who had roasted her entire family, including her estranged husband Kanye West in her SNL monologue in October, had gone on to share a kiss with Davidson in one of the sketches on the show. And since then, Kardashian and Davidson have been spotted on several dinner dates together. While neither of the two has come out in open and commented on the ongoing rumours, they too go on to join the likes of Angelina Jolie -The Weeknd, Selena Gomez-Chris Evans and others, who have been left fans and paparazzi on toes with their rumoured romance.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February while Davidson parted ways with ex-girlfriend and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor in August after six months of dating.

