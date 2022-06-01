Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in London ahead of Queen’s platinum jubilee

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been photographed in London this week, having arrived ahead of the UK’s special bank holiday weekend in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The reality star and her boyfriend reportedly flew to the capital on Monday and have been photographed on a shopping trip in Mayfair.

It comes after Davidson officially left Saturday Night Live (SNL) after eight years on the comedy show, on the set of which he met Kardashian when she hosted the show last October.

Photographs of the pair taken on Tuesday showed Kardashian wearing a full Balenciaga outfit, featuring a cropped beige hoodie and shiny gold leggings that ended with pointed stiletto boots.

Davidson, who recently died his hair platinum blonde to match his girlfriend’s, wore a black hoodie under a quilted black jacket with dark green trousers and white trainers.

The couple also visited the River Café in Hammersmith, west London, on Monday night.

Ruth Rogers, owner of the café who previously interviewed Davidson as a guest on her podcast, River Café Table 4, posted a photograph of herself opening a car door for the couple on her Instagram.

The chef wrote in the post caption: “About last night.”

In the picture, Kardashian wore dark sunglasses and an all-black outfit similar to the one she wore on Tuesday.

Some reports have speculated that Kardashian and Davidson are in London to meet with other celebrities attending the Queen’s platinum jubilee parties.

Festivities to celebrate the monarch’s historic milestone begin on Thursday 2 June and will continue until Sunday 5 June.

The BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert on Saturday is one of the most star-studded events taking place over the special bank holiday weekend, with stars including Diana Ross, George Ezra, Alicia Keys, Craig David, Mabel and more set to perform.

Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship began after they shared a kiss during a sketch on SNL, in which she played Princess Jasmine and he played Aladdin.

Since then, they have been photographed going on dates and holidays together. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in May when they attended the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington DC.

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired in May, the SKIMS mogul described Davidson as the “sweetest, nicest human being on the planet”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in London ahead of Queen’s platinum jubilee