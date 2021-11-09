Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner issue first statements on Astroworld tragedy

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have posted a tribute to those affected by the crowd surge at Travis Scott’s two-day Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas.

Jenner, whose sister Kylie is is the rapper’s partner, wrote on Instagram on Monday (8 November):: “I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved.”

Kardashian added: “Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld.”

“Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy,” she added.

“We are keeping all of the victims, families, and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing — as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”

On Friday (5 November), eight people died and hundreds more were injured after the crowd surged towards the stage on the first night of Astroworld.

At least 50,000 people attended the event and there have been reports that people hopped turnstiles and fences to get into the sold-out festival without tickets.

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Astroworld victims (Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

In Jenner’s written supportto the victims who were hurt during the festival, the 26-year-old added: “Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time.

Earlier this week, Jenner was urged to remove a post described as “tone-deaf” from her Instagram account.

Kendall Jenner speaks out about Astroworld tragedy (Kendall Jenner/Instagram)

The post consists of two photos of the 818 Tequila brand owner posing next to what appeared to be Scott’s stage at the Astroworld festival.

Jenner shared the photos of herself on Instagram before the concert took place, in the lead-up to the event.

After reports of the deaths emerged, several people urged her to remove the post from her account, arguing it was “inappropriate”.

You can follow The Independent’s live blog about the tragedy here.

