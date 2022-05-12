Kim Jong-un wears face mask for first time as he discusses North Korea Covid outbreak

Kim Jong-un was photographed wearing a disposable facial mask for the first time as he held a meeting with officials to discuss a Covid outbreak in North Korea.
In past footage of such meetings or other events, everyone but the leader wore a mask.
North Korea announced its first coronavirus infection more than two years into the pandemic on Thursday (12 May), as Mr Kim ordered a strict national lockdown.
State media have reported an Omicron outbreak in the capital, Pyongyang, but did not reveal the number of cases.
