Kim Jong-un lookalike crashes Scott Morrison campaign event

A man impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un disrupted the Australian election campaign when he burst into an event that Prime Minister Scott Morrison was attending with lawmaker Gladys Liu.

The impersonator, who later identified himself by the stage name Howard X, started talking to the gathered media.

Wearing a Mao-style striped suit, horn-rimmed glasses and sporting Mr Kim’s trademark high-cut hairstyle, Mr X, whose real name is Lee Howard Ho Wun, could be seen in a video sarcastically announcing his intention to support Ms Liu.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.