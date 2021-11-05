Kim Cattrall to star in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spin-off

Actor Kim Cattrall has been confirmed to star in new How I Met Your Mother spin-off How I Met Your Father.

Cattrall will play the future version of Hilary Duff’s lead character Sophie in the show. The format of the show will follow the original but will focus on Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his father.

The show will be set in the present day and will see Sophie surrounded by a group of friends. The characters will be: Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Sid (Suraj Sharma).

A synopsis for the show reveals that the group “are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will serve as executive producers on the show, while Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will serve as both writers and executive producers.

Duff will both produce and star in the the show.

The 10-episode Hulu series will debut on the channel in 2022.

Cattrall quit the role of Samantha in Sex and the City in 2017 and will not take part in the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That.

Cattrall has long distanced herself from the role of Samantha, declaring in 2017 that she had moved on from the character. She also said that Parker “could have been nicer” about her refusal to take part in a third Sex and the City movie.

