Kieran Williams missing: Body found in search for teenager as five arrested for ‘conspiracy to murder’

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after police searching for a missing teenager found a body.

Eighteen year-old Kieran Williams from Sunderland was reported missing after failing to return home on 18 April.

Northumbria Police said that following an extensive search that involved gathering of CCTV footage, house-to-house searches and telecommunication analysis, a body was found.

Formal identification has yet to be made but his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the force said.

As part of the investigation, four men – two aged 19, one aged 20 and one aged 28 – and one woman, 46, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and have been released on police bail.

“Our officers searching for missing Sunderland teenager Kieran Williams have sadly found a body,” Northumbria Police said in a statement on Friday morning.

“This is an incredibly tragic update and one we were hoping we would never have to deliver.

“First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Kieran’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We will continue to offer them support and once again ask that their privacy is respected while the investigation continues.

“Secondly, we urge anyone with information who has yet to get in touch with us to do so.

“Finally, we want to thank the local community and everyone who shared our initial appeals to help try and find Kieran and for their ongoing support.”

Emotional tributes were paid to the teenager on Facebook.

One person wrote: “Have some great memories of Kieran when he was at Ashbrooke School! Lovely lad with so much potential too! Thoughts are with his family at this awful time!”

Another posted: “I’m heartbroken. I’ve spent weeks looking at every person I drove past to see if it was him. He was so lovely he even put £5 in my collection at the school when I went on maternity leave. He really was a good kid.”

A third person wrote: “I only knew him for a short time but even in that time I could see he was a good lad. I hope his family get the answers they deserve.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website or contact 101 quoting reference 26 20/04/22.

