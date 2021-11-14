Kid Galahad’s short reign as IBF featherweight champion was brought to a painful end by veteran Kiko Martinez in Sheffield.

Galahad was slammed to the canvas by a big right hand at the start of the sixth round as the Spaniard claimed the title at the age of 35.

Galahad had won the vacant crown over fellow Briton Jazza Dickens in August and started as hot favourite against a fighter whose best days were assumed to be behind him.

Kiko Martinez sealed victory at the start of the sixth round (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Martinez fought two thrilling battles with Carl Frampton in 2013 and 2014 then was narrowly out-pointed by Josh Warrington in Leeds in 2017.

But a points loss to inexperienced Zelfa Barrett in February had appeared to spell the end of Martinez’s hopes of wresting back a version of the world crown.

The technically-gifted Galahad looked set for an expected emphatic points win as he cleverly picked apart his opponent through the opening rounds.

But Martinez seized his chance to swing the fight in his favour when he floored Galahad out of the blue with a right hand at the end of round five.

Galahad’s corner desperately tried to rouse him in between rounds but at the bell Martinez stalked across the ring and delivered another hammering right which immediately ended the contest.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kid Galahad’s short reign ends with a knockout defeat by veteran Kiko Martinez