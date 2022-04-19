Kid Cudi says Kanye West is ‘not my friend’ as he confirms ‘Rock N Roll’ is his ‘last song’ with rapper

Kid Cudi has announced on Twitter that a track on Pusha T’s new record, It’s Almost Dry, will be his last ever collaboration with Kanye West.

The two artists fell out in public in February after West removed Cudi’s contributions from his album Donda 2, seemingly over Cudi’s friendship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who is dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

West also posted several anti-Cudi and anti-Davidson photos on Instagram that he has since deleted.

But a Pusha T track that West co-produced with Pharrell, and that Cudi features on, is still set for release.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha,” Cudi wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (19 April).

“I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz that’s my guy. This is the last song you will hear me on w Kanye.”

When West dropped Cudi from Donda 2, Cudi wrote on social media at the time: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on your album you f***ing dinosaur hahaha everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about your albums since I met U. Ima pray u for brother.”

Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry is out this Friday (22 April).

