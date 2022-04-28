Kiccha Sudeep-Ajay Devgn Twitter Spat Over Hindi Escalates As Former Says 'What If My Response Was In Kannada'

Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep’ were involved in a heated debate on Twitter last night over the national language of India. The debate escalated as the Sudeep replied to Devgn’s tweet that was originally written in Devnagari font, the tweet read, “My brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language.” Devgn originally reacted to a statement that was said by Sudeep a week back as he celebrated the success of KGF: Chapter 2 . The Kannada actor had said that ‘Hindi is no more a national language’

SEE ALSO: Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep Hindi National Language Controversy: Netizens Are Busy Correcting Ajay Devgn

Replying to the tweet Sudeep wrote, “Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn’t to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir.” Sudeep further wrote that he understood everything that was written in Devnagari font because he had learned Hindi in school. The actor further wrote that what would happen if he had written the same tweet in the Kannada language.

Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn’t to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir 😁 https://t.co/w1jIugFid6 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

And sir @ajaydevgn ,,

I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi.

No offense sir,,,but was wondering what’d the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!!

Don’t we too belong to India sir.

🥂 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

The two seemed to solve their debate as Devgn then wrote, “Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation.”

Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:)

I don’t blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason.

Luv&Regards❤️ https://t.co/lRWfTYfFQi — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

As a result of Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep’s debate, netizens took to Twitter trended #HindiIsNotNationalLanguage and reminded Devgn that India did not have a national language. See some tweets here.

#AjayDevgn has never typed a full tweet in hindi since past 1 year or so and chose to reply in Hindi for a Kannada actor. It was a befitting reply from #KicchaSudeep saying what would the situation be if he had replied in Kannada.#HindiIsNotNationalLanguage #stopHindiImposition — The Nothing Page (@voiceofjeevi) April 27, 2022

See it’s already killed marwari, rajasthani ,bhojpuri, n many more If u want ur language to die soon then dnt support us But if u want ur mother tongue to be alive then support us @KicchaSudeep #AjayDevgn#stopHindiImposition #KicchaSudeep #HindiIsNotNationalLanguage pic.twitter.com/5K6PvrcDkX — since 1998 (@chaudri9899) April 27, 2022

Language in india changes every few kilometers just like the water. Constitution of india did not give the status of national language to any one language! Kindly stop provoking with this #HindiImposition & remember #HindiIsNotNationalLanguage@KTRTRS @KicchaSudeep @ajaydevgn — Y Sathish Reddy (@ysathishreddy) April 28, 2022

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Kiccha Sudeep-Ajay Devgn Twitter Spat Over Hindi Escalates As Former Says 'What If My Response Was In Kannada'