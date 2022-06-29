Khloe Kardashian’s hair curling technique likened to viral clip of Kendall Jenner chopping cucumber

Hand-eye coordination is not a Kardashian-Jenner clan strong suit, as proven by a video of Khloe Kardashian attempting to curl her hair.

The youngest Kardashian sister’s chaotic attempt at the hairstyle comes shortly after her half-sister, Kendall Jenner, shocked fans with her unconventional cucumber chopping method.

In celebration of Kardashian’s 38th birthday on Monday 27 June, the family’s hairstylist, Jen Atkin, shared a video of herself teaching the Good American founder how to use a curling iron.

The short clip shows the pair laughing as Kardashian struggles to hold the curler the right way.

Atkin is heard instructing Kardashian where to place her hands and where her thumbs should be, as Khloe attempts to wrap her hair around the length of the iron.

Channeling her inner Kendall, Kardashian almost manages it but fails to see the curler’s cable is obstructing her technique.

The haphazard attempt has amused fans, with many quickly noting a likeness to the viral video of Jenner chopping a cucumber.

In May, the supermodel left viewers of The Kardashians bemused after admitting that she was “scared” to chop a cucumber.

In the clip, Jenner is seen holding her hands in a crisscross motion as she attempts to slice the vegetable with a knife.

“What does this remind y’all of??” one person commented under the video of Khloe.

“It’s like Kendall but with a curling iron,” another person wrote.

A third person said: “Still better than Kendall cutting a cucumber.”

Kardashian took the comments in stride, writing under the video: “Dear lord! Not the hair tutorial video. By the way, still can’t do it.”

Kardashian recently revealed that Jenner is “not happy” about cucumber-gate.

In an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kardashian said: “I’m like, ‘Kendall, god is fair. You’re the most beautiful human being in the world,” Kardashian said.

“You have wild-looking toes, god bless. And you can’t cut a f***ing cucumber.

“The world is good. Because she’s like … how can you be this f***ing perfect? She has this perfect life, this perfect dog, she’s a gazelle of a human being, she walks the runway, she’s all these amazing things. You can’t cut a f***ing cucumber?”

