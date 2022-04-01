Khloe Kardashian sides with brother Rob after Blac Chyna claims she gets ‘no child support’

Khloe Kardashian has shown a subtle sign of support for her younger brother Rob after his ex-girlfriend, model Blac Chyna, accused him of failing to pay child support.

Rob and Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, began dating in January 2016. They welcomed a daughter named Dream in November of that year, before splitting a month later.

In two since-deleted tweets on Wednesday, White claimed she had been forced to give up three of her cars due to receiving no support from her children’s fathers. Chyna also shares a nine year-old son with rapper Tyga.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” she wrote.

“Single no support child support,” the 33-year-old added.

Khloe Kardashian has liked her brother’s comment (The Shade Room/Instagram)

Rob responded to the allegations on Instagram after the tweet was shared by The Shade Room, writing that he pays for his daughter’s education, medical care and hobbies.

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol,” he said in a comment that has received more than 100,000 likes.

Delivering a subtle show of support for her brother, Kardashian has liked a screenshot of Rob’s comment posted to The Shade Room page.

The Good American founder went on to share a series of videos of Dream dancing and singing with her own three-year-old daughter, True, to her Instagram story.

Tyga also weighed in on White’s claims, writing that he also covers King Cairo’s school fees and that he lives with him six days a week.

“I pay 40k a year for my son[‘s] school & he lives [with] me [Monday-Saturday]. Why would I pay child support lol,” he said. Kardashian also liked a post showing Tyga’s response.

Rob and White had a tumultuous relationship, the events of which were documented on both of their social media accounts and reality TV show Rob & Chyna, which aired in September 2016.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Khloe Kardashian sides with brother Rob after Blac Chyna claims she gets ‘no child support’