Khloe Kardashian says she feels ‘safer at home’ away from social media criticism

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she feels safer at home and away from public scrutiny due to her anxiety.

In episode two of The Kardashians, which debuted on Hulu on Thursday 21 April, the Good American founder opened up about her struggles with anxiety. Kardashian explained how social media used to be fun for her, but now the comments she receives on the internet have become ‘so critical’.

“The way I look. My situation with Tristan. Is my hair done the right way?” she said. “I think I’ve gotten to the point that it’s literally safer to stay at home.”

“When you’re walking down the street and paparazzi’s heckling at you the same things that you’re trying to avoid, it’s so deteriorating on your self-esteem, your confidence, the way that you view yourself, and even anxiety to post photos on Instagram,” she added.

Kardashian previously opened up about her social media anxiety, but has now revealed her nervousness has grown toward doing live talk-shows.

During the episode, Kardashian was a guest on The Late Late Show With James Corden. While explaining the anxieties she had about doing the show to Corden, he offered Kardashian some words of encouragement.

“All you have to remember is none of these things are about you. Anybody that’s like: ‘Ugh!’ it’s only a representation and a reflection of them,” the talk show host said. “What somebody thinks of you is none of your business. And how could anyone judge anyone when they don’t know them?”

“These words only exist if I give them any power,” Corden added. “They only exist to me if I allow them to penetrate my core.”

In August 2021, Kardashian revealed she was taking a step back from social media after she shared photos of her naturally curly hair.

“I’ve been taking a step back from social media a little bit because I feel like no matter what I do it’s always so over analysed,” Kardashian responded to a fan who praised the reality star for posting pictures of her natural curls.

Kardashian then explained that, in real life with her loved ones, she feels “uplifted, respected and confident,” before revealing that social media often makes her feel anxious and causes her to “overthink everything”.

