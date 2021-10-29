Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she and her three-year-old daughter True have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, shared the news on Friday, writing on Twitter: “Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok.”

Kardashian also said that she and her daughter, who she shares with Tristan Thompson, would be quarantining and “following current guidelines”.

“Be safe everyone,” the Good American founder added in a follow-up post.

More follows…

Source Link Khloe Kardashian says she and daughter True tested positive for Covid: ‘Luckily I have been vaccinated’