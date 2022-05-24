Khloe Kardashian reveals how she learned about Tristan Thompson paternity scandal

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about the moment she learned that Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols.

While speaking to Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host Amanda Hirsch on Tuesday, the Good American founder revealed that her sister Kim Kardashian was the one to break the news of Thompson’s infidelity to her while she was filming for their reality show, The Kardashians.

“Every time this happens, which is so sad that it’s happened multiple times, somehow cameras are always with them,” Kardashian said during the podcast episode. The 37-year-old reality star explained that her older sister was filming in the gym, along with ex husband Kanye West and their four children, when she discovered the news.

“Randomly, they were filming and Kim was in the gym and she – in real time – found out the information and I found out through Kim,” Kardashian said.

This was not the first time a Kardashian-Jenner sister has informed the reality star about Thompson’s cheating drama. The former couple have gone through many ups and downs since 2018, when Thompson first cheated on Kardashian days before she gave birth to their now four-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

The couple later reconciled after the birth of their daughter. However, Thompson cheated on Kardashian again with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019, which was documented during Season 16 of KUWTK.

“A sister always tells me,” Kardashian said during Tuesday’s podcast. “I found out every time through a sister.”

“I find out with the rest of the world which is, like, the most offensive part,” she continued. “I mean, all of it is f**ked up but can there be a little respect? Could you have let me know before I find out on DailyMail? That would be nice.”

Kardashian’s relationship with Thompson has been a central focus to the family’s reality show The Kardashians, which premiered on 14 April. Viewers watched as the two rekindled their romance in episode four, which was filmed months before Thompson confirmed he fathered a son with Nichols in January of this year.

Nichols, who gave birth to their son Theo in December 2021, filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson asking for child support and other pregnancy-related fees. Court documents showed that Thompson was dating Kardashian when he admitted to having sex with Nichols on his birthday in March 2021.

While speaking to Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kardashian gave an update on her current relationship status with Thompson.

“It’s sad because there’s so many good sides to him as well but no one gets to see those because they’re all overshadowed by the personal stuff that’s gone on between him and I,” she said. “He’s still a good person. He’s not a good partner with me and I want everyone to still have a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life.

“He’s always going to be in my life because of True and he’s a great dad and, you know, that’s really all I need to focus on is just his relationship with True.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK.

