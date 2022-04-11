Khloe Kardashian responds to comments she holds daughter True too much: ‘Worry about your own children’

Khloe Kardashian has responded to critics claiming that she carries four-year-old daughter True Thompson too much.

On 8 Friday, the Kardashian-Jenner family attended the Los Angeles premiere of their new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. The Good American founder walked the red carpet while holding her daughter True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

However, following the premiere, social media users reportedly criticised the reality star for holding her daughter “too much”.

“For the people who comment that I hold True too much…number one I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore,” Kardashian wrote in a tweet posted on 8 April. “Number two, when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe.”

“Worry about your own children,” she added. “We good over here.”

The mother-daughter duo twinned in rose-gold ensembles for the red carpet premiere of The Kardashians. The 37-year-old reality star posed in a floor-length corset top with black sunglasses while True wore a tank dress and high-top Dior sneakers.

During an ABC News primetime special with Robin Roberts, which aired on 6 April ahead of The Kardashians premiere, Kardahian was asked about Thompson, who recently confirmed that he had fathered another child with another woman.

“With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe, in the beginning,” Kardashian said of their relationship, which began in 2016. “I felt really good for a time.”

She explained that Thompson had previously cheated on her before giving birth to their daughter in 2018, but said she decided to allow the NBA star in the delivery room in order to make their home videos “pure and perfect” for her daughter.

As for the relationship the former couple has now, Kardashian told Roberts that she still thinks “he’s a great guy and a great dad,” but that he’s “just not the guy for me”.

In January 2022, Thompson confirmed that he is the father of a son with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, after she issued a paternity lawsuit against the basketball player. Thompson publicly apologised to Kardashian for the “heartache and humiliation” he caused her, as the two were still in a relationship at the time of his infidelity.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” he wrote.

The new reality series The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on 14 April.

