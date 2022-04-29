Khloe Kardashian reacts after Dwayne Johnson admires her wax figure’s butt

Dwayne Johnson and Khloe Kardashian are now neighbours at the Las Vegas Madame Tussauds wax museum.

In a TikTok posted on 27 April, the wrestler-turned-actor was seen visiting the Teremana Bar experience at the museum to toast to his new wax figure. Johnson, who wore a red polo and black trousers, mimicked his wax figure as they both posed with a glass from Johnson’s Teremana tequila brand.

“I got to introduce you to my neighbour,” the Red Notice actor said while showing off his likeness. He panned the camera over to the Good American founder’s wax figure, which was dressed in a black lace bodysuit and fitted light wash jeans.

“I mean guys, look at that. We look kind of cool together, right?” he said as he flashed his iconic raised eyebrow.

However, Johnson quickly realised that his own wax figure was much more lacking in the butt department compared to his own, and asked if museum officials can “add a little bit more to my glutes”.

“Give me some glutes like that!” he said.

Kardashian posted the TikTok to her Instagram story on Wednesday, adding that she was “crying” from laughter. “Looks like I am in incredible company,” she wrote on her story. “They hooked me up.”

According to PEOPLE, the 49-year-old actor surprised fans at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.

Johnson also made a surprise appearance at CinemaCon that same day.

Johnson, who stars in the upcoming films DC League of Super Pets and Black Adam, tricked audience members when he joined the event via video chat, only to appear on stage after a screening of the two films.

He was also honoured with CinemaCon’s first-ever Entertainment Icon of the Decade Award.

