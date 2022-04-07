Khloe Kardashian explains why she let Tristan Thompson in delivery room for daughter’s birth after infidelity

Khloe Kardashian has spoken candidly about her relationship with Tristan Thompson, and why she decided to allow him into the delivery room when she gave birth to their daughter True, despite his infidelity.

The Good American founder was asked about Thompson, who she dated on-and-off for years and who recently confirmed that he had fathered another child with another woman, while speaking to Robin Roberts during an ABC News primetime special on Wednesday.

“With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe, in the beginning,” Kardashian said of their relationship, which began in 2016. “I felt really good for a time.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum then recalled when Thompson had cheated on her shortly before the birth of their daughter in 2018, with the reality star revealing that she decided to allow him in the delivery room because she wanted the home videos to be “as pure and perfect as I was able to make them” for her daughter.

“I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room, and so, yes it might have looked strange to the outside world but when my daughter watches my home videos of it, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them,” she shared.

As for the relationship the former couple has now, Kardashian told Roberts that she still thinks “he’s a great guy and a great dad,” but that he’s “just not the guy for me”.

When asked what Kardashian and her sisters are “looking for,” the reality star told the Good Morning America host: “I think at the end of the day all of us just aspire to have blissfulness. We want to be happy and we want to feel safe.”

Kardashian’s comments come after Thompson confirmed in January of this year that he is the father of a son with Maralee Nichols, after the fitness instructor issued a paternity lawsuit against the basketball star.

At the time, Thompson publicly apologised to Kardashian for the “heartache and humiliation” he caused her over the course of their relationship.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” he wrote.

While speaking to Variety in March, Kardashian acknowledged that it is “not fun” having to discuss Thompson, but acknowledged that it is “part of my journey in life,” and confirmed that viewers will see their relationship played out on the famous family’s new reality show.

The Kardashians’ new reality show The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on 14 April.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Khloe Kardashian explains why she let Tristan Thompson in delivery room for daughter’s birth after infidelity