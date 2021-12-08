Khloe Kardashian denies disrespecting Halle Berry and says ‘don’t tear me apart’ amid Tristan Thompson reports

Khloe Kardashian has denied a fan’s claim that she disrespected Halle Berry by appearing disinterested while the actor was on stage accepting an award at the People’s Choice Awards.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star attended the awards show with her sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner, where they accepted the award for Best Reality Show.

Shortly after the show, a fan claimed that Kardashain had shaded Berry with an “‘I don’t care’ sorta look” while the Catwoman star was accepting the People’s Icon award.

“Okay who saw that ‘I don’t care’ sorta look on @khloekardashian when @halleberry was on stage, not cool man,” the individual wrote on Twitter.

The tweet prompted a response from the Good American founder, who said that it was “disappointing my face gave that expression” before praising Berry and asking that fans not “tear [her] apart” amid reports that her ex Tristan Thompson allegedly welcomed a child with another woman.

“That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely stunning and beyond talented,” the reality star wrote.

The 37-year-old then appeared to reference the reports that Thompson had fathered a third child while they were still dating, with Kardashian adding: “[To be honest] I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything.”

Kardashian concluded the response asking that social media users not to criticise her over their assumptions.

“Also, please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something,” she said.

This week, People reported that a woman named Maralee Nichols is suing the NBA player, who shares daughter True, three, with Kardashian, for child support and other pregnancy related fees, with documents viewed by the publication claiming that Thompson confessed to having sex with Nichols at least once in March.

Thompson also has a son, Prince, four, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

While Kardashian, who most recently separated from Thompson in June after dating on and off for years, has not addressed the allegations directly, she has shared a number of quotes, including one about “negative energy,” to Instagram.

“I just don’t have time for negative energy and even when I do, I still don’t,” the quote posted to Kardashian’s Instagram Stories read.

Following the reality star’s explanation for her facial expression during the awards show, fans rallied around Kardashian on Twitter, with one person responding: “Damn Khloe, you can’t even go out to keep your mind off sh*t without being under a microscope. Keep your head up.”

Another said: “Love you Khloe, sorry you had to read such nasty tweets, I hope you had a wonderful night. Congrats on winning tonight.”

The supportive message prompted a response from Kardashian, who revealed that she was going to “log off of Twitter on a positive note”.

