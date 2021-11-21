Khloe Kardashian criticised for reacting to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict but not Astroworld tragedy

Khloe Kardashian is facing criticism for tweeting that she was left “speechless and disgusted” following the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict after she failed to acknowledge the deaths at Astroworld Festival earlier this month.

On Friday, 19 November, a Wisconsin jury found the teenager not guilty in the fatal shooting of two men and attempted murder of a third during protests in Kenosha in August 2020.

As the verdict was announced, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared her reaction on Twitter, writing: “Speechless and disgusted!!”

While Kardashian did not specify that she was tweeting about the Rittenhouse trial, social media users criticised the TV personality for failing to issue a statement following the recent Astroworld Festival tragedy.

The festival is an annual music event run by rapper Travis Scott, who shares a daughter with Kardashian’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner.

Two high-school students and a nine-year-old boy were among the ten people who died after a deadly crowd surge during Scott’s performance earlier this month.

Responding to Kardashian’s tweet, one user said: “I’m pretty sure you’re talking about Rittenhouse; however, a lot of people are about to turn those three words against you considering you didn’t say much about Astroworld.”

In another tweet, which received more than 1,000 likes, one user asked: “What are u referring to? The innocent lives that were lost at Travis’s concert, or….?”

“How do you feel about #ASTROWORLDFest then? You have nothing to say about that though?” a third user asked.

“Where were your tweets sending condolences to any of the victims at Astroworld? I don’t see a single one!” another said.

It is not the first time Kardashian has faced backlash following Astroworld festival.

On 8 November, two days after the deadly event, she shared three photographs of herself on Instagram captioned with just three animal emojis.

The post prompted criticism from followers who described it as “tone-deaf” and “uncaring”.

“Read the room. The first Astroworld victim was buried yesterday,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “Why haven’t you posted any condolences to the families who lost their loved ones at your brother-in-law’s concert? Don’t you think that might be more important than your outfit right now?”

The Independent has contacted Khloe Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

