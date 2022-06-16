Khloe Kardashian asked why Tristan Thompson didn’t ‘wear a condom’ after learning of his paternity scandal

The season finale of The Kardashians has arrived, and viewers have finally witnessed a behind-the-scenes look at how the famous family reacted to Tristan Thompson’s infamous paternity scandal.

In January, NBA star Tristan Thompson confirmed that he had fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, after she filed a paternity lawsuit in December 2021. According to court documents, Thompson admitted to having sex with Nichols on his birthday in March 2021, while he was still dating Khloe Kardashian.

During the season finale of The Kardshians, which debuted on Hulu on 16 June, Khloe had many heartbreaking reactions to the paternity scandal. But the one question that stayed on her mind – if Thompson was to cheat on her, why at least did he not wear a condom or get a vasectomy?

While discussing the drama during a family photoshoot, Kim Kardashian explained to her sister that the most upsetting part about Thompson’s infidelity was that he was going to therapy to try and make things right with Khloe.

“If that were me, and I was really trying to redeem myself and I was trying to be a better person, I would definitely just keep my d**k in my pants,” the SKIMS founder said.

Khloe replied: “You would think. You either wear a condom, get a vasectomy, or you don’t f**k random people that you meet in other states.”

“It’s not, like, rocket science,” she added.

Khloe, 37, and Thompson, 31, have had an on-again off-again relationship since 2018, after Thompson cheated on Khloe days before the birth of their now four-year-old daughter, True Thompson. The two reconciled their relationship in October 2021 while filming the new series, and revealed that they were attending couple’s counseling sessions to repair their broken trust.

During the latest episode, the reality star said she feels “humiliated” and “embarrassed” not only because Thompson had cheated on her publicly for a third time, but because she learned about the paternity scandal from the press.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world,” she said during a confessional. “A courtesy would be not doing it, but, fine. If you do it, you’re not even going to give me a f**king heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating. I’m embarrassed.”

Khloe went on to call Thompson “despicable” for lying to her for several months as the paternity lawsuit was ongoing. “I’m replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip, every date, every whatever. All of that was a lie,” she said. “Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not. And that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable.”

Not only did we learn how Khloe reacted to Thompson’s infidelity, but her famous family members had some thoughts about the drama too.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, along with momager Kris Jenner, gathered at the 66-year-old matriarch’s home for an important family meeting after the news broke. Although Khloe did not attend the meeting, the family didn’t hold back from sharing how they felt about Thompson’s paternity lawsuit.

“Khloe, she’s the strongest girl I know, but sometimes the strongest girl you know isn’t so strong all the time,” Kris said, as the family sat around her kitchen table. “I don’t want her to get to a place where she doesn’t have anybody to talk to because she feels like she has to be strong.”

While Khloe revealed that she feels “numb” towards the public’s reaction to the scandal, she feels no guilt knowing that she worked hard at remaining a family with Thompson, for the sake of her daughter True.

“It’s time to walk away and I don’t feel guilty about it. I tried so hard,” Khloe said. “I wanted to believe that Tristan could change. I wanted to trust him, and to believe that True and I were worth him changing for, but that’s just life. Things just don’t always go the way that we hope and plan.”

