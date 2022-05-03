Khloe Kardashian admits her ‘anxiety was through the roof’ during Met Gala debut

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about the anxiety she felt while attending her first Met Gala.

While Kardashian’s famous sisters have previously been guests at the star-studded event, this was the first time the Good American founder was invited to fashion’s biggest night of the year. After the exclusive festivities ended on Monday evening, Kardashian tweeted that she was ready to have “a heart attack” on the Met Gala red carpet.

“Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight?” she wrote. “My anxiety was through the roof!”

For the occasion, Kardashian wore a shimmery gold Moschino dress donned with a black bow on her shoulder. She paired the look with metallic sunglasses and elbow-length black gloves. Kardashian credited Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott for designing the look, which she said took “about 10 days.”

The 37-year-old reality star has been open about her anxiety struggles in the past. In the famous family’s new reality show, The Kardashians, she explained how social media has fueled her anxiety, so much so that she feels “safer at home” away from the criticism.

“The way I look. My situation with Tristan. Is my hair done the right way?” she said during episode two of the Hulu series. “I think I’ve gotten to the point that it’s literally safer to stay at home.”

The theme of this year’s Met Gala fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute was: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – part two of the museum’s exhibition that opened on 13 September. Like years past, this year’s exclusive Met Gala invitations arrived with a dress code. Guests were instructed to arrive in their best “gilded glamour” and “white-tie” attire, drawing inspiration from the Gilded Age of New York.

While Met Gala co-chair Blake Lively paid tribute to New York City architecture with her on-theme outfit, other celebrities opted for their own interpretation of American fashion.

Kim Kardashian captured attention at the Met Gala when she arrived wearing Marylin Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr President” dress from 1962. Meanwhile, eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian said she “didn’t really think about” the Met Gala theme when she wore matching black skirts with fiancé Travis Barker.

Read more about the events from the Met Gala here.

