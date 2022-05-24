Khloe Kardashian addresses plastic surgery rumours and says she is ‘in a good place’ with body image

Khloe Kardashian has spoken candidly about plastic surgery rumours she’s faced, revealing that they used to “bother” her.

On Tuesday, the Good American founder appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she addressed speculation that she’s had “12 face transplants” over the years.

“It did used to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants,” she told podcast host Amanda Hirsch. “I’m like: ‘Oh my god, I have?’ I was like: ‘That’s crazy!’”

Kardashian then explained that the rumours were more confusing to her than they were offensive, adding: “I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that”.

However, the 37-year-old reality star did take the time to be upfront about the cosmetic surgery she has had done before. “I’ve had one nose job that I love. I want everyone to know…I don’t care to lie about it,” Kardashian said. “But the transplant thing, I just want to understand why.

“I didn’t even know you could do a face transplant but that sounds amazing later in life but now, I’m good,” she said.

The Kardashians star also opened up about receiving more online criticism for her appearance in comparison to her sisters.

“Either with ‘the old me’ versus what I look like now, I don’t know if it’s that or even just comparing me to my sisters all the time,” Kardashian explained. “You guys, this is what we look like. I feel like you should know by now, like, enough.”

Despite the social media trolls, she admitted to being in a good place with her body image, and revealed that she has found a healthy balance between working out while still eating all the foods that she loves.

“It’s not about the number on the scale. I feel really secure in that part,” Kardashian shared. “I just think there’s balance. I’m not going to live my life where I’m starving all the time or I can’t have a cake. I’m going to work out hard so I can have the things that I want to have.”

Kardashian has been open about her self-image struggles in the past, when an unedited photo of her was “accidentally” published on Instagram in April 2021. The unauthorised bikini photo, which made the rounds on social media, inspired the former Revenge Body host to speak up about her insecurities.

In a series of unedited photos and videos shared to her Instagram, Kardashian wrote at the time: “The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when some takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get to this point – and then shares it with the world – you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared – regardless of who you are.”

“In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgement my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear,” she added.

“I am not perfect but I promise you that I try every day to live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that I have not made mistakes. But I’m not going to lie. It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me.”

