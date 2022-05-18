Khabib Nurmagomedov accepts coaching challenge from old UFC rival Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov has accepted a challenge from his old rival Tony Ferguson, who has suggested that the pair serve as coaches on the UFC show The Ultimate Fighter.

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were several times scheduled to fight one another in the UFC, but the bout fell through on each occasion. The match-up was arguably the most highly anticipated in the promotion for a number of years.

Ultimately Khabib retired unbeaten in October 2020, moments after retaining the lightweight title by submitting Justin Gaethje, who had won the interim belt earlier that year by stopping Ferguson.

The loss to Gaethje marked the start of Ferguson’s ongoing losing run, which stretched to four fights with his knockout loss to Michael Chandler this month. Prior to that, the American had won 12 fights in a row across eight years.

While Khabib and Ferguson will likely never meet in the ring, with the Russian now working as a coach and promoter of his own Eagle FC company, the pair could face off in a coaching challenge.

The Ultimate Fighter sees two UFC combatants coaching up-and-coming fighters on opposing teams. The contestants face one another until one is crowned the winner and receives a UFC contract. Meanwhile, the coaches square off in unique sporting challenges and clash in the Octagon once the series is over.

While it is unlikely that Khabib and Ferguson would actually fight one another at the end of the series, both have expressed an interest in partaking in the coaching and challenge elements.

“I believe when [Khabib’s father] said we were supposed to compete… I do believe that,” said Ferguson, 38, on The MMA Hour. “I would love to be able to coach against him on The Ultimate Fighter.

“It doesn’t matter what game we play. It would be cool to go out there, shake the dude’s hand, kinda squash some beef and move on.”

Khabib, 33, responded by tweeting: “Tony I like the idea about TUF, call your bosses and let them make an offer.

“But if they don’t have ideas, I myself will offer you a deal on the @EagleFightClub platform, we doing some business here you know.”

