'KGF: Chapter 2' Review: Yash And Sanjay Dutt Deliver Power-Packed Performances In Gritty, Heart-Pounding Tale

After Pushpa: The Rise and RRR, looks like the South Indian film industry has another super hit pan-India film on its way. KGF: Chapter 2 finally released in the theaters on April 14 and quenched the curiosity and hype that KGF: Chapter 1 left amongst the fans 3.5 years back. Right of the bat, let me tell you, if you liked KGF: Chapter 1 you are going to LOVE KGF: Chapter 2. Prashanth Neel and Yash have created the magic on the big-screen yet again and its a pure cinematic experience. The addition of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the cast is the cherry on top of the cake and just takes the entire rat mouse chase to another level. The power-packed performance of the cast coupled with amazing background score and cinematography by Ravi Basrur and Bhuvan Gowda respectively, is the perfect combination for a mass entertainer. The sequel also has an added touch of romance as Yash and Srinidhi Shetty’s relationship is explored further in the movie, which later becomes an integral part of the climax. Without giving much away, here is the review of KGF: Chapter 2.

KGF: Chapter 2 starts off with where the last movies events ended at, Rocky Bhai who killed Garuda has now become the ruler/Sultan of KGF mines and people vying to capture KGF are now troubled that Rocky has taken over. Prakash Raj takes over from Anant Nag as the narrator of El Dorado’s tale and thus begins the journey of Rocky to capture the ‘Duniya’. But as the the saying goes ‘With great power comes great responsibilities,’ Rocky has to now not only protect himself but the 20,000 other residents of KGF mines. Yash’s performance as the rowdy, anti-hero, Rocky Bhai is off the charts and honestly it is a little difficult to take your eyes off of him. Yash perfectly balanced the nuances of playing a grey character as he is God/Messiah for the people of KGF but a ruthless, cold-hearted murderer for outsiders. The movie still relies on the emotional aspect of a ‘Mother’s love is greatest in the world’ and sometimes it is just not necessary. Archana Jois extended cameo as Rocky’s mother, enhances Rocky’s journey towards capturing the whole world.

As Rocky takes over KGF mines, Suryavardhan’s brother, Adheera, who was previously presumed to be dead, comes out of his hidding. Sanjay Dutt’s entry scene is true work of art and will also be liked by the audience who love Vikings, everything from Dutt’s costume, his makeup, to his demeanour screams power and danger. Adheera manages to over power Rocky as he escalates his plans to take back the KGF mines, but Rocky also has tricks up his sleeve. Yash and Sanjay Dutt deliver some of the best action scenes of the movie and the intense climax fight scene between the two could be one of the best fight scenes of recent times. Prashanth Neel has created a perfect mass movie by casting big names like Dutt and Raveena Tandon as the antagonists of the movie alongside an already loved hero Yash.

Raveena Tandon as Prime Minister Ramika Sen also emerges as a formidable foe who is determined to take down Rocky and KGF mines. She locks horn with Rocky and is soon learns the lesson that Rocky isn’t someone you can clash head on without any preparation. Tandon’s performance as the stern, no-nonsense, strong leader Ramika Sen is commendable but is a little overshadowed by Yash and Dutt. The climax of the movie is perfectly set up by the director and will keep on the edge of the seats till its over. The ending of the movie according me was apt and Yash’s performance as the Sultan of KGF who still hasn’t backed down despite being labelled as the number one criminal of India is sure to leave you Awe-struck. The movie is ultimately an ode to Rocky for his mother and till the end, Rocky only thinks about fulfilling his mother’s promise.

The sequel has somehow added much more violence, gore and blood compared to the first film and sometimes it is just not necessary. Yash and Srinidhi Shetty’s relationship is quite problematic and times toxic. The movie depicted Shetty as the typical ‘damsel in distress’ and to be the honest this trope is a bit overused now. However, Rocky and Reena’s love story is an integral part of the plot and as I mentioned before, it shapes the climax of the movie.

The ending of the movie is plain and simple and yet an open one for audiences to interpret. There is also a little surprise for the fans as the makers have left a post-credit scene, hinting that Rocky Bhai could return for KGF: Chapter 3 and this time his crimes have crossed the international borders.

Verdict:

The KGF franchise could easily become one of the greatest gangster franchise of India. KGF: Chapter 2 certainly delivers everything that the fans have hoped for and definitely worth the hype. The expectations that KGF: Chapter 1 set was definitely met by KGF: Chapter 2.

Source Link : 'KGF: Chapter 2' Review: Yash And Sanjay Dutt Deliver Power-Packed Performances In Gritty, Heart-Pounding Tale