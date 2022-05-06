'KGF: Chapter 2' Makes A Record-Breaking Deal With OTT Platform For Streaming Rights

The craze for KGF: Chapter 2 isn’t looking to dwindle anytime soon as the Yash starrer action flick has continued to have a lucrative run at the box office. After collecting over ₹1,000 crore and breaking the records of movies like RRR and Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to make yet another record as it has scored a huge deal with an OTT platform.

As per a report by Times of India, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have sold the streaming rights for the movie for a whopping ₹320 crore. Although the makers haven’t made any official announcement, it is reported that the movie might start streaming from May 27 onwards.

Besides scoring the second highest-opening day in India, the film set domestic opening day records in Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam, and surpassed the lifetime collection of its predecessor in two days to become the highest-grossing Kannada film. The Movie cross the gross worldwide collection ₹1000 crore in 14 days and become 4th Indian movie to cross 1000 crore mark at worldwide and second fastest movie to collect 1000 crore, behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

KGF: Chapter 2 is currently the the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time, and also the second highest-grossing film in India. The movie also featured Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj and released in theaters on April 14.

