'KGF: Chapter 2' Beats 'Dangal' And 'RRR' To Register A New Box Office Record; Read Details

Kannada superstar Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is here and its unstoppable. The much-awaited movie of 2022 has finally released in theatres in April has gone on to dominate the box office and create new box office records, according to trade analysts.

The action-drama sequel which has been on the receiving end of praises showering from all quarters, is inching towards the Rs 1100 crore milestone at the box office after collecting Rs 1065.52 crore worldwide. Taking to Twitter, trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan shared a breakdown of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ total box office collection and how it reached this milestone.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office MARCHING towards ₹1100 cr milestone. Week 1 – ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2 – ₹ 223.51 cr

Week 3

Day 1 – ₹ 15.28 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 12.42 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 24.30 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 29.79 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 9.24 cr

Day 6 – ₹ 30.67 cr

Total – ₹ 1065.52 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 4, 2022

In another tweet, Vijayabalan also announced that ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ even surpassed ‘RRR’ to become the second highest grossing Indian film after ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’. “#KGFChapter2 BEATS #RRRMovie to become the 2nd HIGHEST grossing movie after #Baahubali2 at the Indian Box Office,” he tweeted.

#KGFChapter2 BEATS #RRRMovie to become the 2nd HIGHEST grossing movie after #Baahubali2 at the Indian Box Office. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 4, 2022

Talking about the film’s success, trade expert Ramesh Bala even highlighted the fact that the Hindi version of the Kannada movie has collected more than Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ and gained the second spot on the list. Taking to Twitter, Bala wrote, “#KGFChapter2 Hindi crosses #Dangal ‘s All-India Nett to become All-time No.2 Hindi movie in India , jus behind #Baahubali2.”

#KGFChapter2 Hindi crosses #Dangal ‘s All-India Nett to become All-time No.2 Hindi movie in India 🇮🇳, jus behind #Baahubali2 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 5, 2022

The Prashanth Neel directorial which released on April 14 in multiple languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi) also stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. And while the film continues to allure more audience to cinema halls, what’s more interesting is the post-credit scene from ‘KGF: Chapter2’ that hints at another instalment, currently reported to be production stage.

SEE ALSO: ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ Review: Yash And Sanjay Dutt Deliver Power-Packed Performances In Gritty, Heart-Pounding Tale

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'KGF: Chapter 2' Beats 'Dangal' And 'RRR' To Register A New Box Office Record; Read Details