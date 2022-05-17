'KGF: Chapter 2' And 'RRR' Are All Set To Dominate OTT; Here's Where You Can Watch Them At Home

With pan-India projects like Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ proving their mettle at the box office, and creating many new box office records, the blockbusters are all geared up to rule OTT platforms now. With the former Prashanth Neel directorial already released on Amazon Prime Video (May 16) and available in the ‘early access’ rental category, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR period action-drama is also inching closer towards its release on OTT soon.

A few weeks back Amazon Prime Video announced its ‘rental’ movie service along with its long slate of upcoming movies and web shows at an event in Mumbai. And the Kannada blockbuster ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is now available under the newly available ‘early access’ rental category for just Rs 199. According to various reports, the pan-India blockbuster which stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles, apart from South superstar Yash, is available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on the popular OTT platform.

thrill ×2 | craziness ×2 | K.G.F ×2 💥#EarlyAccessOnPrime, rent now pic.twitter.com/FDtYdtro0l — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 16, 2022

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli’s much-appreciated pan-India movie ‘RRR’ is all set to release on Netflix on June 2. Confirming the news, Netflix shared the film’s poster on their official social media handle and wrote, “Did you hear that ROAR? THAT’S US SCREAMING IN EXCITEMENT! RRR is coming to Netflix in Hindi and WE. ARE. READY,” along with the film’s poster.

Did you hear that ROAR? THAT’S US SCREAMING IN EXCITEMENT! 😱🤯😱🤯😱😳

RRR is coming to Netflix in Hindi and WE. ARE. READY. pic.twitter.com/ksSd0U5irA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 16, 2022

While Netflix will offer the Hindi version of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s ‘RRR’, the makers of the film have planned to release the period drama in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on Zee5 on May 20.

After dominating the box office (domestic and overseas), the pan-India releases (RRR and KGF: Chapter 2) who have proved their capability to allure the audience to the cinema halls, are all set to dominate and create new records in the OTT world.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Archies’: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Agastya Nanda Teaser Brings The Nepotism Debate Back; Here’s Proof

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'KGF: Chapter 2' And 'RRR' Are All Set To Dominate OTT; Here's Where You Can Watch Them At Home