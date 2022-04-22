'KGF: Chapter 2': 27-Year-Old Karnataka Man Shot In Theatre During Movie Screening: Report

South superstar Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is here, and it’s already termed a ‘blockbuster’ by critics and the audience. The pan-India film which released in cinema halls last week has already created several box office records and is expected to continue its juggernaut run in the coming days as well. But what has got the film trending once again is the shooting that took place in a Karnataka theatre during the screening of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

According to a Times Of India report, an unknown person shot a 27-year-old man during the late screening of the movie at the Rajashree Cinema in Haveri. While the person shot is currently receiving treatment in the hospital, the local police have identified him and are currently investigating the matter.

The report even suggested that the entire episode happened when Vasanth Kumar (the one who got shot) rested his legs on the front seat during the screening which sparked an altercation between the two. After failing to convince Kumar to remove his legs, the unidentified person, who was sitting on the front seat left the theatre and returned with a gun and shot multiple rounds at Kumar.

While the shooting created panic and chaos in the theatre, people marched out before the police’s arrival. With the local police currently investigating the shooting, they are trying to find the absconding accused who used the gun to injure Kumar in the cinema hall.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the Prashanth Neel directorial which stars superstar Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, has gone on to collect Rs 268.63 crore in the domestic circuit.

