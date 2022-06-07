KFC forced to put cabbage in burgers as floods trigger Australian lettuce shortage

KFC has been forced to use cabbage in its burgers and wraps as Australia grapples with a lettuce shortage triggered by floods.

The fast food retailer has told customers to expect changes to its menu due to recent extreme weather having an impact on supply chains.

Australia’s east coast was hit by weeks of flooding earlier this year, causing widespread devastation, destroying thousands of houses and killing more than 20 people.

New South Wales and Queensland were the worst-hit regions after being inundated with torrential rain leading to “once-in-a-century” floods.

Retailers are now suffering the knock-on effects from the extreme weather.

“KFC is currently experiencing intermittent supply chain disruptions of our lettuce due to the impacts of the recent Queensland and NSW [New South Wales] floods,” its Australian branch posted online.

KFC says it is grappling with a lettuce shortage due to recent flooding in Australia (AFP via Getty Images)

It said it was having to use a mixture of lettuce and cabbage in all products that usually contain lettuce.

Customers who do not want cabbage in their burgers or wraps should opt to remove lettuce from the recipe, it said.

Local resident Cathy Jordan inspects floodwater in her street in Lismore after it was submerged in March (Getty Images)

Earlier this year, the International Panel of Climate Change – considered the world’s leading authority on the topic – warned global warming would continue to threaten food security unless urgent action was taken.

Pasta shortages last year were linked to a catastrophic wheat harvest attributed to the climate crisis, while France has also faced mustard shortages that have been connected to extreme weather conditions.

