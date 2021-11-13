Key workers put on a pedestal: Town to honour Covid heroes with permanent sculpture

As sculptures go, it will feature an unusual array of characters – a refuse collector, a nurse, a teacher and a carer among them.

One of the country’s first permanent memorials to the unsung heroes of the coronavirus pandemic is set to be unveiled in Barnsley later this month.

The seven-figure bronze piece – also including a police officer, an elderly man and a young girl – honours those who have found themeselves on the front line of the battle against Covid-19.

“With this work we are paying tribute to the incredible work of our key workers and the ordinary people that have bound a community together,” said sculptor Graham Ibbeson.

“We are literally putting these ordinary working people on a pedestal, acknowledging their extraordinary, efforts, sacrifices, and skills in protecting our community, and giving us hope for the future.”

The line “Barnsley’s fierce love will hold you forever in its heart” composed by local poet Ian McMillan will be etched on the plinth.

The words have previously been projected from the South Yorkshire town’s central library on Valentine’s Day.

The £210,000 sculpture – funded by Barnsley Council – will be officially unveiled in the new Glass Works Square on 22 November at a ceremony led by the former Archbishop of York Lord Sentamu.

More than 900 people have died in Barnsley with Covid-19, figures show.

Council leader Sir Steve Houghton said the pandemic continued to affect everyone and urged people in the town to attend the opening ceremony and “reflect on those we’ve lost and those who work so tirelessly in our communities”.

