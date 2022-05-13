Key moments from Jen Psaki’s time as White House press secretary

Jen Psaki is leaving her role as the White House press secretary after nearly 18 months in the job.

She held her first briefing with journalists on 20 January 2020, on the evening of Joe Biden‘s inauguration.

Over the following months, Psaki became a well-respected spokesperson for the president, credited for her communication with both the public and the media, working through the crisis of the Covid pandemic and beyond.

From clashing with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on a regular basis, to dealing with Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, take a look back at some of Psaki’s key moments.