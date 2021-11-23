Kevin Strickland has been exonerated after 43 years in prison and will be immediately released, a judge has ruled.

The 62-year-old Black inmate was convicted of the 1978 murders of three people – a conviction that Judge James Welsh says was deeply flawed.

“Under these unique circumstances, the Court’s confidence in Strickland’s conviction is so undermined that it cannot stand, and the judgment of conviction must be set aside,” Judge Welsh wrote. “The State of Missouri shall immediately discharge Kevin Bernard Strickland from its custody.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kevin Strickland: Black man jailed for triple murder exonerated after 43 years in prison