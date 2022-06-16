Kevin Spacey free to fly home to US after leaving London court

Kevin Spacey has been told he is free to return to the US after his appearance in court in London today (16 June).

The 62-year-old actor voluntarily attended a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court and faced charges of sexually assaulting three men between 2005 and 2013.

Spacey “strenuously denies the charges,” which are four counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

A plea hearing will take place at Southwark Crown Court on 14 July.

