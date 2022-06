American actor Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, police have said.

He has also been charged by the Metropolitan Police with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court at 10am on Thursday this week.

More follows

