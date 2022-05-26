Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault in UK

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Earlier this month the American actor was set to star in a new film debuting at the Cannes Film Festival occurring in France this week.

The film was set to be Spacey’s first major role since he was accused of sexual assault by dozens of men, including Anthony Rapp, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal that rocked Hollywood in 2017. After the allegations surfaced, Spacey was fired from House of Cards and Ridley Scott replaced his scenes with Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World.

More follows…

