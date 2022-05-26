Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, the UK‘s Crown Prosecution Service has said.
He has been was charged after a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its previous investigation into the two-time Oscar winner.
The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in Gloucestershire in April 2013.
Spacey has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
