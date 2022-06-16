Kevin Spacey arrives in London court to face sexual assault charges

Posted on June 16, 2022

Kevin Spacey was mobbed by photographers as he arrived at court in London to face charges of sexually assaulting three men.

The Oscar-winning actor, 62, was ushered into Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning amid a media scrum after he got out of a silver Mercedes.

Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The allegations relate to three men and it’s claimed they took place in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013.

Source Link Kevin Spacey arrives in London court to face sexual assault charges