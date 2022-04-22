Kevin McCarthy said Donald Trump accepted ‘some responsibility’ for Jan 6, new audio reveals

As Kevin McCarthy reels from the leak of a conversation in which he described telling Donald Trump to resign over the 6 January Capitol riot, a new recording has emerged of the top House Republican telling members of his party that the then-president accepted “some responsibility” for the attack.

The recording, which was played on CNN this morning, dates from a Republican conference call on 11 January 2021. In it, Mr McCarthy makes clear to his members that he asked Mr Trump whether he considered himself culpable for the deadly events of five days before.

“Let me be very clear to all of you,” Mr McCarthy says, “and I’ve been very clear to the president: He bears responsibility for his words and actions. No ifs, ands, or buts. I asked him personally today, does he hold responsibility for what happened? Does he feel bad about what happened?

“He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened. And he need [sic] to acknowledge that.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

