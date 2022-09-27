Kevin Feige Shares Why They Didn’t Recast Black Panther After Chadwick Boseman’s Death: ‘It Was Much Too Soon’

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther was groundbreaking in every sense and Chadwick Boseman became the first African-American to play a superhero. When the world came to know about Boseman’s death everyone was heartbroken and fans were concerned about who would take his baton ahead as T’Challa. By the time Chadwick passed away, MCU had already announced a sequel to Black Panther but Kevin Feige revealed they won’t be recasting T’Challa’s role.

The announcement was met with praise as well as criticism as people did not want Boseman’s legacy to end. Feige has now explained why they did not cast other actors for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after the death of Chadwick Boseman.

In an interview with Empire, Feige said, “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” and also quoted Stan Lee’s example and said, “Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story.”

He added, “And how could the legacy of Chadwick – and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas – continue? That’s what it was all about.” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will follow the leaders of Wakanda as they fight and protect their nation in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. The movie is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022, as the final film in Phase Four of the MCU.

