Kevin Feige Revelas If Elizabeth Olsen Will Return To MCU As Scarlett Witch: ‘Anything’s Possible In Multiverse’

The last time audience saw Elizabeth Olsen’ as Scarlett Witch was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it seemed like she is dead. There have been several fans theories as to how Wanda Maximoff could make her MCU return or is really dead for good? Marvel boss Kevin Feige has now addressed Olsen’s MCU return and while he did not confirm anything he did say that anything could be possible.

In an interview with Variety, Kevin Feige was asked when and where Elizabeth Olsen could be making her comeback in MCU, to which he said, “There really is so much more to explore. We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics.”

Feige continued and said, “I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.” There were rumours that Olsen’s character could possibly seen in Marvel’s mini-series Agatha: The House of Harkness based on the main antagonist of WandaVision Agatha Harkness.

In an interview with Good Morning America, when asked about her appearance in Agatha: The House of Harkness, Olsen said that she won’t be appearing in the show. She said, “I mean I would do anything with (Kathryn)Hahn, yeah. I mean no, I’m not appearing in it. Again, not as far as I’m aware. But I love that woman so much. Fabulous. So fun. That entire show (WandaVision) was just filled with lots of joy. Yeah, it was great.”

